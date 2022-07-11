Ranveer Singh becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour after purchasing quadruplex for Rs 119 crore?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN/ RANVEER SINGH Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is now a proud owner of a sea-view luxury quadruples apartment in Bandra. As per recent reports, Ranveer along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP bought the quadruplex worth Rs119 crore in Mumbai's posh area. Bandra is extremely famous for its plush high-rises where several Bollywood celebrities reside including superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer's apartment, nearby SRK's residence Mannat, is reportedly spread across the 16th 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the residential tower Sagar Resham. The premium property has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. In 2021, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs 22 crore.

Recently, Ranveer along with 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-star Alia Bhatt, appeared on Karan Johar's hosted show 'Koffee with Karan.' While Alia was candid about how things changed for her after marriage, Ranveer opened up on how he had to adjust after marriage, to mingle with his in-laws. ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan back in Mumbai, shares goofy post from his Europe vacation

On the show, Ranveer said that people perceive him as frivolous for his dressing sense. However, Ranveer said he is just having fun with his life and added that seriousness is overrated. He also shared that when he visits his in-laws in Banglaore, he has a different wardrobe which comprises of a white shirt and blue jeans only.

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming projects

The actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Cirkus', which marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'. The film also casts Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double-role of his career. Produced by Reliance entertainment and T-series, the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.