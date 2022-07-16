Allu Arjun doubles his fee for Pushpa 2? Fans say 'woh jhukega nahi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MADHUSA87322992 Allu arjun

Following the enormous success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, all eyes are now on the sequel. However, the second installment of Sukumar's much-anticipated movie has sparked a lot of debate. Certain reports claimed that Allu Arjun is scheduled to start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule in August or September. And it seems like the lead actor has hiked his fee for the sequel. If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun is charging double the amount which he received for its prequel.

Allu Arjun doubles his fee for Pushpa 2

Post the success of the first movie, Allu Arjun is going to charge around Rs 85 crores for Pushpa 2. Reportedly, he had previously charged around Rs 30-40 crores for the prequel. Several media reports claimed that "following Pushpa's success, not only the actor but director Sukumar has also hiked his fee to direct the sequel. Arjun’s fee for the Pushpa sequel is around Rs. 85 crores which is a new record in the Telugu film industry." Following the fee hike news, Allu's excited fans said, actor 'jhukega nahi'

On the other hand, Sukumar reportedly made the first part for Rs 18 crore but he will charge Rs 40 crore for the second part. However, there has been no official confirmation from Allu or Sukumar.

Meanwhile, the scripting for Pushpa 2 is said to have been completed and Allu Arjun is expected to start shooting for the film, soon. In Pushpa, Allu Arjun plays an underdog who becomes the boss of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The sequel will see him being the boss, taking on the powers that be, including his bete noire, the cop played by Faahad Faasil. ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Update: Allu Arjun starrer's second installment to have an ensemble cast

About Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun starrer recently has bagged the 'Film Of The Year' accolade at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 ceremony. An action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film became a national and international phenomenon. It has transcended the boundaries of regional cinema by marking a strong presence among movie enthusiasts across the spectrum. ALSO READ: Before Pushpa 2 shoot begins, Allu Arjun chills with family in Tanzania | See pics

Logline for the film reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organization in the Seshachalam forests of South India." The action-packed thriller's star cast also included Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.