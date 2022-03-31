Takeshi’s Castle: Childhood Japanese game show to get rebooted on Prime Video; fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANDYVERMAUT Takeshi’s Castle to get rebooted

There's an exciting update for the fans of the Japanese craziest game show Takeshi's Castle where hundreds of contestants indulged themselves in a variety of mindless physical challenges. The show was broadcasted in almost 150 countries and spawned dozens of local versions as well. An iconic series that would keep us all hooked to our TV screens is going to be back with a new version as per the latest reports.

For the unversed, the first episode of Takeshi’s Castle, hosted by Takeshi went on air in 1986. It brought about an evolution in the entertainment industry with its one of a kind format. The series went off the air in 1990. But to our utter surprise, the 75-year-old Takeshi is set to return to his castle and once again start the series. The show is getting a reboot on Prime Videos. Reportedly, under the title of Fukkatsu! Fuun! Takeshi-jo, or "Return of Takeshi’s Castle." The streaming site has a slate of new Japanese originals they are ready to stream and Takeshi's Castle is one of them.

As the buzz of Takeshi's Castle return is high on social media platforms, fans cannot keep calm. Netizens took to Twitter and shared their excitement about the same.

Other shows that are coming our way are a Japanese adaptation of the Prime Video anthology series The Bachelorette Japan, Modern Love, My Lovely Yokai Girlfriend, Angel Flight and Bake Off Japan.

