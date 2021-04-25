Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX Jaaved Jaaferi to recreate his Takeshi's Castle magic in Netflix's Lava Ka Dhaava​, watch trailer

There is exciting news for the fans of Jaaved Jaaferi and his Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle, in which Jaaved gave a fun spin with his funny commentary. Jaaved is all set to return with Lava Ka Dhaava​, which is an adaptation of Netflix’s own Floor Is Lava, which is created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal. In the show, he will again be seen recreating the same magic he did in Takeshi’s Castle.

Netflix released the trailer of the show Lava Ka Dhaava​, which is sure to give you a nostalgia trip. Check out the trailer here:

In The Floor is Lava teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava. Players pretend the floor is made up of lava and one must avoid touching the ground. The players stand on the furniture and are required to continuously move around hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers as they pretend the piece of furniture will sink if they put weight on it for too long. Those who fall on the floor or touch it are out of the game.

ALSO READ: Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki: Why Sameera Reddy took sabbatical after stunning fans with her Bollywood films?

The official synopsis of the show reads, “An obstacle game show, a room filled with literal lava and Jaaved Jaaferi’s commentary. #LavaKaDhaava​ is a dubbed adaptation of The Floor Is Lava, where teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with literal lava. Leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains, swinging from chandeliers, climbing the walls – it only gets MORE intense. Catch the action unfold with Jaaved Jaaferi in Lava Ka Dhaava on 5th May, only on Netflix.”

Lava Ka Dhaava comes to Netflix on May 5.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan slams troll who asked why she didn't condole Hina Khan's father's death