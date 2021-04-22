Gauahar Khan slams troll who asked why she didn't condole Hina Khan's father's death

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA_KHANFC Gauahar Khan slams troll who asked why she didn't condole Hina's father's death

Actress Gauahar Khan lashed out at a troll who questioned that why she hadn't posted a condolence message for Hina Khan, whose father died recently. During a live session on her, Instagram Guahar said that her relationship with Hina doesn't need the public's validation.

Gauhar replied, "Because I am not a fake person to put it out only on social media. What I had to do, I did it. My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don't need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don't bring it here. I am an individual and I make my decisions on a personal level."

She continued, "What I feel and how I feel, I react accordingly, and I will always do that, and I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don't need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting a condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that's not true. When you feel, you feel. And, when you feel, you reach out to the person. You don't have to prove it to the 'janta' (public), understand.. This just makes me so angry."

Reportedly, Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar visited Hina at the hospital the night that her father died.

For the unversed, Gauahar lost her own father, earlier this year. The actress was herself under the radar for returning to social media and posting pictures soon after her father's demise. Gauahar Khan remembered her father Zafar Ahmed Khan on his one-month death anniversary. Gauahar's father passed away on March 5 in a Mumbai hospital. Taking to her social media, she shared a picture with a small note for him. Zafar died early in March, after days of being hospitalised. Gauahar along with husband-choreographer Zaid Darbar and family took charge of ensuring that the funeral takes place keeping all precautions in mind.

Alongside a picture she penned a note, saying she misses him a lot. "1 month today. I miss you sooo much papa. I love you so much. u were everything to me," she wrote.

She even shared an emotional video from her wedding and captioned it, "My Father My Pride ! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR my pappa praying for me at my Nikah ( my most fave memory of my life ) #Alhamdulillah. @harpreetbachher thank you so much for giving me this special gift today ! Love you !"

Gauahar and Hina had entered together in Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani seniors and the duo shared a great bond.

