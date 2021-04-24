Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki: Why Sameera Reddy took sabbatical after stunning fans with her Bollywood films?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMEERA REDDY Sameera Reddy

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy underwent tremendous body transformation before coming into Bollywood. She had to face prejudices during her childhood for her skin colour, stuttering and obesity. She made a name for herself with her acting chops in Bollywood, but soon she quit cinema. Sameera, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Main Dil Tujhko Diya' with Sohail Khan, is away from films today but she is quite active on social media. The actress's debut film was not a commercial hit but she made a lot of headlines for her role in the film.

Sameera Reddy, who has been a part of films like Race and No Entry, worked in a multi-starrer film, but she did not get the kind of fame her co-stars saw. The actress shifted to Goa in July 2020 with her husband, her two children and her mother-in-law. Sameera keeps sharing photos of her family on social media. Sameera and her entire family recently tested corona positive.

Connecting with India TV through a video call for 'Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki', Sameera Reddy shared insights about her personal life. She told us she was pregnant soon after her wedding and how she gained weight during her pregnancy. She said that she was not one of those who appeared on the red carpet immediately after giving birth to the child, Sameera said that she wanted to give time to her child and family.

When asked about making a comeback, Sameera said she is 40 plus at the moment and she has to be 24 to come to the movies. The actress added that she doesn't wasn't to undergo treatments like Botox and has hence decided to stay away from showbiz.

