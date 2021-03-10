Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AJ_MESFUN Takeshi's Castle, The Office: TV Shows so good, which will make you revisit the originals

We’re currently in the middle of a remake revolution on the small screen. Every time a new one gets announced, it’s predictably met with groans and complaints that there are no new ideas anymore. But we should always remember that there are quite a few examples of remakes that have indeed gone right.



Here are five television remakes of TV shows and movies that managed not only to avoid becoming instant disasters but were actually pretty damned good.

Takeshi's Castle – Thai version

Takeshi’s Castle was the most entertaining TV show back in the day. It was so addictive that most of us could not catch a break. It was this show that made ‘binge-watch’ a fad for us. To say that we Indians were more obsessed with the show than the Japanese won't be an understatement. Just like the Japanese version amused us to our gut, the Thai version of the famous franchise leaves us equally in splits. Catch Takeshi’s Castle Thai version only on Comedy Central India

Fargo

In what initially sounded like one of the most risky ideas for an adaptation, creator Noah Hawley decided to spin the Coen brothers’ classic darkly comedic thriller Fargo into an unrelated anthology series. Surprisingly, it quickly turned into one of the best shows on TV, boasting giant ensemble casts. The excellent performances are too numerous to count, and even though the only tangible thing it shares with the film is the opening ‘true story’ titles, the sensibility is very much on par with the Coens’ vision. Catch Fargo on Colors Infinity.

House of Cards

David Fincher brought the 1990s miniseries House of Cards across the pond and into modern Washington D.C. And although the story gets a little too dramatic and soapy at times, the U.S. House of Cards looms large as one of the best political dramas out there, with standout performances from Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, and Michael Kelly, among others. Watch the series on Netflix.

The Office

Well, the original UK version of The Office is considered to be one of the most important comedy series of the 2000s, so when the US version was announced, there was understandable scepticism, and which was justified till season 1 as the remake lacked its individual identity. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for things to turn around, as the show really came into its own in the second and third seasons and rest we know is history! Catch the Office UK version on Comedy Central India and US version on Amazon Prime Video

Marzi

The Hindi remake, Marzi of the critically acclaimed psychological thriller ‘Liar’ toplined by Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra takes you on one hell of a ride with its suspense. The series tells the story of a night that changes the lives of two people forever and is amongst one of the most engaging remakes you will come across. Catch Marzi only on Voot Select. Liar S01 and S02 premieres on Voot Select on March 19.