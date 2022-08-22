Shefali Shah speaks about Delhi Crime, says ‘That uniform does something to you’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEFALISHAHOFFICIAL Shefali Shah speaks about Delhi Crime Season 2

Actress Shefali Shah, who is reprising the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi for the second season of 'Delhi Crime', recently spoke about the show. The actress shared insights about the show and also the depth of the characters.

Speaking about the show, the actress said that the grain of the show is that it's very real and raw. She shared that the characters are not super cops and that the moment she had the uniform on for her character, she walked taller.

Shefali, during the promotion of the show in the national capital, said: "The grain of the show is that it's very real. It's very raw. They are not super cops, they are human. Their strengths and weaknesses are a part of them."

The actress added: "The show does not make a social commentary but raises social questions, and all these people are a part of that society. So they are equally understanding of probably where they are faltering."

Donning the uniform for the second time for the show gave Shefali goosebumps. The 49-year-old actress stated, "That uniform does something to you. Trust me. Wearing that uniform, something else just happens. When we were about to do Delhi Crime 2, the thing that was going on in my mind was that the first instalment happened but how do I fit those shoes again. How will I ever be able to do it?"

She added: "And trust me, when I stepped into those shoes, it was something else. I walked taller and the respect for that uniform... people on the sets gave you a way to actually walk. To be able to wear it even for a show is something else."

When asked about, how in 'Delhi Crime', the portrayal of cops is different from what we usually see in mainstream films and series, Shefali, in response to the question asked by IANS during a press conference, said: "There is a Bhupinder, Neeti, Subhash, and Vartika. They are real characters. They are not larger than life, they were never meant to be. They are human, and they are not super cops. They are not completely right or wrong."

"They are trying to deal with a situation to the best of their abilities. I think it's very different. Not just portrayal of cops, the show itself is so raw. It's almost like watching it voyeuristically, "Shefali signs off.

The show will drop on Netflix on August 26. It also stars Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. It is helmed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Tanuj Chopra.

