Dhanush, ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth come together after divorce for son Yatra's school event | PICS

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation earlier this year in January after 18 years of togetherness. While the fans of the Tamil star found it hard to digest the news initially, with time, the former couple and their fans have moved on. Recently, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa came together for their son Yatra's school event. The proud parents were snapped together at their elder son's school and the images have been circulating widely on social media.

Dhanush and ex-fie come together for first time after divorce

After announcing their divorce, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were snapped together for the first time in public. The occasion was their elder son Yatra's school ceremony. In the image, the couple is seen on either side of Yatra. Their younger son Linga was also seen posing all smiles in the image. Yatra was seen wearing the sash on which was written 'Sports Captain'. Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were all smiles in the image as they were together to witness their son's big moment.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares pic from son's school event

As the image of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa together with their sons Yatra and Linga went viral, the latter also shared a glimpse of her elder son's special school moment. Sharing an image of the stage where Yatra was awarded the title of 'Sports Captain', Aishwaryaa wrote on Instagram, "What a way to start the day ! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school, where my first born takes up oath as sports captain #proudmommymoment #theygrowupsofast (sic)."

Dhanush's latest release and upcoming movies

Dhanush's latest release Thiruchitrambalam opposite Nithya Menen has been performing well at the box office. It has grossed more than Rs 50 crore worldwide after it hit the cinema halls on August 18. The actor was also seen in The Gray Man, which was released on Netflix. His character Avik San or The Lone Wolf will also be appearing in The Gray Man sequel featuring Ryan Gosling aka Sierra Six. Dhanush will be collaborating with his brother Selvaraghavan in the movie titled Naane Varuven. He will also feature in directors Sekhar Kammula and Arun Matheswaran's movies too.

