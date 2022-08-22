Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is unstoppable in Hindi belt

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's mythological drama is ruling the Hindi box office right now. The film has emerged as one of the most trending films in recent times. To everyone’s surprise, Karthikeya 2 has left behind Bollywood Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Taapsee Pannu recently released 'Dobaaraa' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. Karthikeya 2 jumped manifolds from its opening day collection of mere Rs 7 lakh in Hindi belt. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 11.25 crore until Saturday.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

According to a verified Twitter account, AndhraBoxOffice, Karthikeya 2 is showing a steady growth. "The way film is growing, it is certain to Surpass ₹20 Cr Nett. Hindi Version including Satellite & Digital will alone ended up recovering the Entire Budget of #Karthikeya2. And this augurs extremely well for #Karthikeya3’s Scale whenever it happens!"

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday tweeted "#Karthikeya2 is unstoppable in the #Hindi belt... Posts fantastic numbers on [second] Sat... From ₹ 7 lacs [on Day 1] to ₹ 3.04 cr [on Day 8], the growth is mind-boggling... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 11.25 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

Reportedly, Karthikeya 2 was released in the Hindi belt with just 50 shows, but with positive word of mouth, cinema halls have increased the number of shows. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan starrer underperforms on its second weekend

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Nikhil's film

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the stupendous success of Nikhil's film. The Satya director congratulated the team and called Karthikeya 2 more profitable than SS Rajamouli's RRR and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2.

RGV wrote, "@actor_nikhil‘s #karthikeya2 produced by @abhishekofficl on 2nd Friday doing DOUBLE COLLECTIONS of #AamirKhan ‘s #LSJ and @AkshayKumar‘s #RakshaBandhan proves on ROI,K2 is BIGGER BLOCKBUSTER than @ssrajamouli‘s #RRR and @Prashant_neel‘s #KGF2 ..CONGRATS to @chandoomondeti."

About Karthikeya 2

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. Nikhil's film has managed to cross the lifetime business of Karthikeya in just two days of release. The budget of Karthikeya 2 is said to be Rs 30 crore and it is expected to break even sooner than later. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's viral video makes fans wonder if she is having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

The film is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead in this movie.

