Deepika Padukone's viral video makes fans wonder if she is having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

Deepika Padukone in Jawan: If reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara-starrer Jawan. Recently, SRK and Deepika jetted off to Chennai to shoot for Atlee directorial. Several images and videos have surfaced online in which the duo can be seen getting off the bus at the Chennai airport, leaving fans excited.

Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani and director Atlee were also spotted in the video. Also, it is likely that Nayanthara, who just wrapped up her Europe vacation with her husband Vignesh Shivan, could join the cast soon.

Excited over the development, a user asked, "Is Deepika also a part of Jawan?" "Woah..another movie together," another one wrote.

Deepika Padukone's Pathaan video

Apart from Jawan, Deepika and SRK will also be seen in 'Pathaan', which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. Recently, Deepika took to her Instagram account and surprised fans with a new video. She posted a video giving a closer look at her character from SRK and John Abraham starrer. In the post, Deepika is seen holding a gun in her hands and shooting a bullet. While not much is revealed in the post, we see Deepika's face hidden with the gun and an injury mark on her forehead.

Sharing the post, Deepika wrote, "Tadaa! #Pathaan Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!" She also tagged her co-actors SRK and John in the post. SRK too shared the motion poster writing, "She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The film marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express. ALSO READ: 'Pathaan First Day First Show' trends as netizens can't wait for Shah Rukh Khan's comeback

Pathaan', which marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. John Abraham is also a part of Pathaan, which is directed by Sidharth Anand.

