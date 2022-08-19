Step inside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's new lavish home in Alibaug, couple performs Griha Pravesh puja

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Friday performed an intimate Griha Pravesh puja in their new Alibaug home which the couple recently bought. Ranveer took to Instagram Stories and shared pictures from their new abode, giving a glimpse to his fans of their plush vacation house. Ranveer and Deepika like to keep their life extremely private. Last year, it was reported that the couple purchased a 5 BHK bungalow for a whopping Rs 22 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.32 crore. The couple was snapped at the local registrar's office in Alibaug doing the formalities on September 13, last year.

Check out the pictures below:

The posh villa is located in a village called Mapgaon. It spreads across 9,000 square metres. Besides Deepika and Ranveer, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri also own a property in Alibuag.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she is all set to come up with 'The Intern' remake, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter'.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

Ranveer is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

