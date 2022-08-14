'Pathaan First Day First Show' trends as netizens can't wait for Shah Rukh Khan's comeback

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BO INDIA Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who vanished from the big screen after the release of 'Zero,' directed by Aanand L Rai in 2018, is gearing up to take over 2023 like a boss! Looking at the ongoing situation in Bollywood, where big films are being 'boycotted' or not getting a good response from the audience, Shah Rukh Khan's fans have started trending 'Pathaan First Day First Show' on Twitter, in order to support the actor's comeback film.

A user said, "Pathaan will lift up the Bollywood. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow." Another said, "They know he can do, they know what she can do, yet they wont be able to stop 'em. Will watch #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow with my friends. Jald hi milte hain.....Pathaan see." A third comment read, "#Not sure what's in the destiny and how long I'll live. But if I can pray, I want to see #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #Jawan #Dunki in cinemas before I die and I want #ShahRukhKhan sir to achieve greatest of success. #SRK sir deserves this and so do his fans." ALSO READ: Pathaan, Dunki and now Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to take over 2023 like a KING

The 'Baazigar' actor will be making his big Bollywood comeback after four years from an action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is among the most awaited films and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Makers recently unveiled the motion poster of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the film, which got positive feedback from the netizens. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in the Hindi Cinema with Pathaan's FIRST look poster

Apart from that, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Read More Trending News