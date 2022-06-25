Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in the Hindi Cinema with Pathaan's FIRST look poster

Follow us on Image Source : SRK Pathaan FIRST look poster

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bollywood Badshah has dominated the Hindi film industry for as long as 30 years. The superstar marks his 30 years in the industry today as his debut film 'Deewana' was released in 1992. Celebrating the occasion, the actor took to his social media and impressed fans with the first-look poster of his character from the upcoming film, 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan

The film which marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. Flaunting his gun-toting look, SRK wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." In the video, SRK looks raw in a shirt and jeans with a gun in his hand. There are blood stains and injury marks on his face. In the video, he is heard saying, 'Jaldi milte hai Pathaan se'.

Soon after he shared the post, fans showered immense love on King Khan. One of the fans wrote, "Wow wow wow wow!!!! Pathaan." Another said "King is back with Bang."

Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Reportedly, Pathaan will also have Salman Khan's special cameo.

Earlier, he burnt the Instagram, when he flaunted his chiselled body with washboard abs, giving a glimpse of his closer look of his character. In the picture, the 56-year-old actor was seen wearing a pair of pants and sunglasses while his hands are tied up.

After staying away from the silver screen for four years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan in 2023.