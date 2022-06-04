Pathaan, Dunki and now Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to take over 2023 like a KING

Follow us on Image Source : SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood Badshah is back. Shah Rukh Khan, who vanished from the big screen after the release of 'Zero,' directed by Aanand L Rai in 2018, is gearing up to take over 2023. After announcing Pathaan and Dunki, the superstar recently released the teaser of his third film Jawan. Not just this, SRK on Saturday (June 4) also dropped the poster of the film, which shows him in a wounded and wrapped look. The action-thriller has reportedly been in production for a while now. Seem like one of the most popular names in cinema, both in India and abroad, is ready for some serious clashes at Box Office in 2023. Are you ready guys?

Pathaan

The film which marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Earlier, he burnt the Instagram, when he flaunted his chiselled body with washboard abs, giving a glimpse of his closer look from his 'Pathaan.' In the picture, the 56-year-old actor was seen wearing a pair of pants and sunglasses while his hands are tied up. Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. ALSO READ: 'Pathaan ko kaise rokoge...' Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his killer eight-pack abs & rough look

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a highly-anticipated Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. The film marks the first collaboration of SRK and Hirani for a film project. The announcement of the mega project was made through a hilarious video shared by SRK himself. "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023," he captioned the post. The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab. Apart from SRK, the film will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

Jawan

After staying away from the silver screen for four years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. It appears to be Shah Rukh Khan’s pan-Indian debut. SRK described Jawan as 'an explosive entertainer.' Calling it an 'action-packed' film, SRK said it will release on June 2, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. ALSO READ: Jawan POSTER: Shah Rukh Khan is 'good to go' in Atlee’s actioner; says 'inevitable issues' led to its delay