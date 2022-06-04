Jawan POSTER: Shah Rukh Khan is 'good to go' in Atlee’s actioner; says 'inevitable issues' led to its delay

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan

In the poster, SRK can be seen posing in his wounded look

Produced by Gauri Khan, the film will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with his next film with Atlee, Jawan. A day after dropping its teaser, the actor shared the first poster of the film, calling it a special project for Red Chillies Entertainment. The poster shows SRK in his wounded and wrapped look. The action-thriller has reportedly been in production for a while now. Jawan promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. Now, taking to his Instagram, SRK thanked the producers for 'making dream come to life' with the film, stating that Jawan was delayed 'because of inevitable issues surrounding us.'

Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram Post

Dropping the poster, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that Jawan is a special project as he gave a shoutout to the director, producer and his team. The superstar wrote, "It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"

About SRK starrer Jawan's teaser

The teaser of the film features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, with his face partially covered. It features the actor amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger than life action entertainer that will release across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on 2nd June 2023.

Dropping the teaser, SRK wrote: "An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada." He laughs maniacally and says, 'Ready.'

Red Chillies Entertainment presents ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan.