Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheer for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan teaser, call is 'deadly'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with his next film with Atlee, Jawan. The film promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. The teaser of the film features SRK in a never-seen-before avatar, with his face partially covered. Soon after the teaser, Salman Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project.

Salman Khan's post

Sharing Jawan's teaser on his Instagram account, Salman praised Shah Rukh Khan starrer and wrote, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk". Although, SRK's face is hidden, we can hear a voice on the phone saying "Good to go chief" after which the superstar laughs for a while and says 'Ready.' ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's next film is Jawan with Atlee. Watch SRK's teaser video here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post

After watching the teaser video, Samantha took to her Gram Story and penned, "Deadlyyyyy!!! Make way for the amazing @atlee47... Super proud."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha's Instagram Story

About SRK starrer Jawan's teaser

The teaser video features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger than life action entertainer that will release across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on 2nd June 2023. ALSO READ: Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor share pics with 'The Archies' co-stars during Ooty schedule. Ananya reacts

Dropping the teaser, SRK wrote: "An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada." Red Chillies Entertainment presents ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.