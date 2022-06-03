Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor share pics with 'The Archies' co-stars during Ooty schedule. Ananya reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is set to start her film career with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie 'The Archies' alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The Starkid on Friday took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself along with her co-stars while shooting for the film in Ooty. She simply captioned the post with a smiley emoji. On the other hand, Khushi too shared a series of photographs from the sets, on her social media account.

Suhana Khan's Instagram post

Dressed in a black and blue, Suhana struck a stylish pose for the click. She donned a ribbed, black-coloured full-sleeved crop top matched with high-waist blue denim. She slayed in a no-makeup look with her hair tied in a loose bun, with locks falling on either side. In the second picture, the budding actress posed with 'The Archies' co-stars, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Flashing her million-dollar smile, Khushi Kapoor was seen wearing a beige-tinged baggy sweater coupled with sky blue denim and a small, black sling bag. Yuvraj looked dapper in casuals as he wore a striped T-shirt and an aqua jacket. His black trousers and free-flowing hair made him look completely vintage. On the other hand, Vedang gave a style statement with a maroon-hued shirt, a denim jacket casually hung over his shoulders and a navy blue cap.

The third image had Suhana Khan striking a walking pose, her head slightly tilted back. Suhana's smile complimented her look further. Rudra Mahuvar who also features in 'The Archies' appeared in the fourth image, showing off his muscles, standing behind Suhana and Yuvraj. The trio can be spotted with smiles on their faces. An image reveals Suhana in a fashionable pose, with one hand behind her ear and legs crisscrossed, giving a smile as usual. ALSO READ: Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan & family as Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case on AbRam's birthday

Suhana's post received appreciation from BFF Ananya Panday, who wrote, "Obsessed w u (with you)." Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navya Nanda dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram post

Khushi too dropped the pictures. Her post received compliments from fashion designer Manish Malhotra and others. She captioned her post, "Ooooooty." Also featured in their photos are Vedang and Yuvraj, their co-actors. The Archies: Amitabh Bachchan reveals FIRST look of Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor & Suhana Khan starrer | WATCH

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Agastya Nanda will also play pivotal roles in the film. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

