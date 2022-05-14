The Archies: Amitabh Bachchan reveals FIRST look of Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor & Suhana Khan starrer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN The Archies FIRST look ft. Agastya, Khushi, Suhana out

Highlights The Archies has been written by Zoya, Reema and Ayesha Devitre

It has catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari

'The Archies' is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix

The Archies: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to follow the footsteps of his legendary grandfather and will be making his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. He is being joined in by Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. As the new generation is all set to mark their place in the Bollywood industry, who better than BIG B himself. On Saturday, he took to Instagram and shared the first poster of the upcoming film. He showered his blessings and love on Agastya and wrote, "... another SONrise .. my GrandSON ..all the blessings Agastya .. love you. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in."

Take a look:

The poster clearly depicts the roles of seven young actors including Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina who will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics. Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is being directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Netflix and Tiger Baby also shared a short musical clip announcing the cast of their upcoming project. "Ain't nothing like old school! Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in."

The announcement featuring the cast and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders serves as a glimpse into the world that Akhtar promises to bring to life for audiences around the world. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation.