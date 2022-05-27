Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan & family as Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case on AbRam's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAN_SRK47 Aryan Khan, SRK, AbRam, Suhana and Gauri Khan

It's celebration time for Shah Rukh Khan and family and they have more than one reason to celebrate. While SRK-Gauri's eldest son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in drugs case, their youngest AbRam celebrates his 9th birthday today. Last year, things got tense for the actor, when Aryan was arrested and jailed in a drug bust case on Mumbai Cruise. He had to spend 22 days in jail.

Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case

Officials of the NCB (Narcotic Control Bureau), which filed its charge sheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to "lack of sufficient evidence". Aryan Khan was arrested in the case by the NCB on October 3 last year and released from jail later that month after being granted bail. In March this year, the special court had granted the probe agency a 60-day extension to file the chargesheet. Arrests in the case were made by the NCB zonal office under its former director Sameer Wankhede and his team.

The news coming today is even more special as AbRam turns 9. Aryan and AbRam share a close bond and the same has been reflected in their photos posted on social media websites. In multiple photos, Aryan is seen playing with the kid, teasing him and also pampering the youngest on multiple occasions. Sample some of these Instagram posts by Aryan Khan.

AbRam's birthday celebration

Meanwhile, AbRam's birthday celebrations have already begun. His mother Gauri Khan wished the toddler on his special day with an adorable video. She took him to the beach for a ride. Being a goofball, AbRam was seen shaking his head sideways looking adorable as ever.

Also read | AbRam's birthday video: In Gauri Khan's post, Shah Rukh Khan's son plays in swanky car on a beach

SRK fans had some ideas for celebrations. A user suggested that the Bollywood superstar should post a photo of his sons together, while another said, he should throw a big party. Several others send their wishes to the family. Take a look: