AbRam's birthday video: In Gauri Khan's post, Shah Rukh Khan's son plays in swanky car on a beach

AbRam's birthday was made a little more special as his mother Gauri Khan wished him on social media. Gauri posted a video of AbRam playing on a beach in a swanky car. To wish Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, Bollywood celebs including Shweta Bachchan, Manisha Malhotra, Namrata Shirodkar and Amrita Arora among others lined up in the comment section to send their wishes.

In the cure video, AbRam is seen playing on a beach and shaking his head as his mother captures the cute video. Gauri simply wrote, 'Happy birthday' for the caption. Take a look:

AbRam, son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, was born through surrogacy in May, 2013. To wish the little one on his birthday, Namrata commented on the post writing, "He’s such a cutie happy happy birthday little abram lots of love and blessings." Whereas, Manish, Amrita Arora and Shweta said, "Happy Birthday".

Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case on AbRam's birthday

Meanwhile, the day is special for the Khan family for more than one reason. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which he was arrested last year.

Besides Aryan Khan, 19 other accused were arrested in the case. All the accused, except two, are currently out on bail.

In a statement, the NCB said, "Based on an input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise.

All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."

"Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021," the anti-drug agency said.