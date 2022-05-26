VIDEO | Shah Rukh Khan, Navya Nanda go crazy dancing on Koi Mil Gaya at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARYAN_FOR_LIFE Shah Rukh Khan, Navya Nanda at Karan Johar's birthday party

Shah Rukh Khan may have skipped the paparazzi at the red carpet of Karan Johar's birthday bash, but the Internet found proof of him attending the bash of his close friend. Not just attending, but a video of him dancing to Koi Mil Gaya. The song is from Karan Johar's debut directorial featuring SRK along with Rani Mukerji and Kajol. In the viral video from Karan Johar's party, the actor dances his heart out and beside him is Navya Nanda.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh dancing at Karan Johar's birthday bash!

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The entire B-town erupted in celebrations as an array of celebrities swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho's birthday. While superstar Shah Rukh Khan didn't make the usual entry as Karan's other guests, his wife Gauri Khan sizzled on the red carpet wearing a blingy peach coloured dress. Their son Aaryan Khan was also spotted making a quick entry to the venue.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aryan Khan at Karan Johar's party

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauri Khan at Karan Johar's party

The red carpet event saw celebrities literally putting their best foot forward. The party theme was black and bling. The birthday boy dressed up in a green shimmery tuxedo, which he paired with white shirt and black pants. He was joined by Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Hrithik Roshan walked the red carpet holding hands with Saba Azad, thereby making their relationship official. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan also arrived with her date -- boyfriend Arslan Goni. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walked together wearing contrasting colours of white and black.

Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a red shimmery one-piece dress. Red was also the colour of choice for Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda arrived later, posing for shutterbugs with her friend Ananya Panday. Their other friend Shanaya Kapoor was there as well -- Suhana Khan, the remaining member of their gang, gave the party a miss, like her father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Among the other absentees were Karan's mentee Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Manushi Chillar and others also attended the bash, which was topped up by a lavish dinner spread crafted by celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand.

Those who arrived single included Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rajkummar Rao.

The party setup was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has created the sets of films such as 'Kalank', 'Brahmastra', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.