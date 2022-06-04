Fans can't keep calm as Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose is now a hashtag on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood Badshah is back with a bang not only in films but also on social media. Shah Rukh Khan's signature open arms pose has now turned into a hashtag on Twitter. Yes, you heard it right! #ShahRukhKhan, accompanied by a special character resembling his iconic pose is out on the micro-blogging site. Notably, the hashtag started trending just 12 hours after SRK released the teaser of his upcoming film 'Jawan'.

"My new favourite hashtag. #ShahRukhKhan", tweeted one user. Another wrote, "omg the #ShahRukhKhan hashtag is so cute."

Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose

SRK signature pose was seen in films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and others. In 1995, SRK's Raj won the hearts of countless young fans when he opened his arms for Kajol's Simran in the yellow mustard fields of Punjab in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. In his 'Dil To Pagal Hai' SRK danced in the rain to Chak Dhoom Dhoom in his arms open pose. Soundtracks of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' also feature the superstar incorporating his trademark pose.

SRK's Jawan Teaser

The teaser of the film directed by Atlee was widely appreciated by fans across the globe. It has garnered over 12 million views on YouTube and is now trending across all social media platforms. Jawan is SRK's third movie to be announced this year. Dropping the teaser video, the actor wrote "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

There are two other films in the pipeline for the actor - Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dhunki'. While SRK will be seen romancing Deepika Padukone in 'Pathan', Tapsee Pannu has been roped in to play his love interest in 'Dhunki'.

(With ANI Inputs)