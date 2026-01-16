Fadnavis hails BJP leaders after Maharashtra Election Results triumph, to celebrate in Nagpur Maharashtra Municipal Election Results 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance has managed to extend its lead in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections as reported early trends show the BJP emerging as the single largest party with leads in 98 seats.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) figures over phone calls, praising their leadership in securing strong wins across municipal elections including BMC, Nagpur, Pune and others.

Congratulations to Amit Satam

Fadnavis called Mumbai BJP chief Amit Satam, saying, "You did really well Amit. Many many congratulations. There is nothing to worry about now. Very impressive performance."

Praise for Ravindra Chavan

In a call to Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, Fadnavis stated, "Under your leadership, the victory across Maharashtra shines like a guiding light. Hearty congratulations. Where are you? At the party office? I'll join shortly."

Sudhanshu Trivedi celebrates Maharashtra Civic Poll sweep as 'befitting reply' to Oppn

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi hailed the party's strong performance in Maharashtra's municipal elections, particularly in BMC where early trends showed BJP leading in 98 seats as the single largest party.

Victory attribution

Trivedi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the BJP-NDA's rising support, calling BMC, one of Asia's largest municipal bodies, a historic win for Mahayuti alliance with Shiv Sena.

Youth and development focus

He highlighted GenZ's endorsement of "Viksit Bharat," stating Maharashtra's voters embraced development over negative politics.

Opposition critique

Trivedi questioned the INDIA bloc's viability, dismissed TMC-Congress ties in Bengal, and mocked opposition unity as staged, quoting a song to underscore their infighting and "anti-Hindi" tactics. BJP-Shiv Sena alliance led in 128 BMC seats (BJP 98, Shiv Sena 30), with BJP ahead in Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Nashik, and Shambhajinagar across 28 other corporations.