The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek quits show after long association with Kapil Sharma and team?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRUSHNA30 Krushna Abhishek has been an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback after going off-air in June earlier this year. The team of popular comedians had embarked on a worldwide tour and had to put the shooting on hold. Now, the team, led by Kapil Sharma, is all set to return in a new avatar and a new set of celebrities soon. However, reports suggest that while the show will return to TV soon, Krishna Abhishek, who has been part of Kapil's team of artists since the beginning, will not feature in the new season.

Krushna Abhishek quits The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma recently announced that his beloved celebrity chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with a new season. However, as per reports, Krushna will not be part of the new season. A report in Pinkvilla stated in the matter, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date."

However, confirmation in this regard is awaited from Krushna or the show's makers.

Krushna Abhishek's long association with Kapil Sharma

Krushna and Kapil have been associated for a long time. Before Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, they were contestants and fellow performers on Comedy Cirkus, which had Archana Puran Singh as one of the judges. Apart from their collaboration on TV on various shows, Krushna has been touring with Kapil and his team for years in India and abroad. His mimicry and comedic style, coupled with his dancing skills are the X-factor on Kapil's show. If rumours of Krushna quitting The Kapil Sharma Show are true, the fans will surely miss him.

Read: TV actress Nupur Alankar quits showbiz & takes sanyas; says 'my husband has freed me'

Kapil Sharma's transformation for The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show will reportedly be back in September with season 4. Recently, Kapil also shared an update about the show's comeback. He shared an image, looking sharp in a T-shirt and jacket. While fans were left impressed with his new avatar, many were excited for The Kapil Sharma Show's new season. "New season, new look (sic)," the comedian wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Kapil will also be seen in the upcoming film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das. He plays a food delivery rider in it. The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Read: Kapil Sharma's impressive body and style transformation over the years | PICS

Latest Entertainment News