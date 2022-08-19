Tv actress Nupur Alankar quits showbiz & takes sanyas; says 'my husband has freed me'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUPUR.ALANKAR Nupur Alankar

Tv actress Nupur Alankar who has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost three decades on Thursday left her fans shocked after she announced quitting the industry to follow the path of spirituality. Nupur who has been a popular face in the television industry has taken 'sanyas' from worldly possessions. She has given up on fancy attires and is seen wearing saffron robes as she visits pilgrimage sites. She is now on her way to the Himalayas.

In an interaction with ETimes, she confirmed quitting the showbiz industry, "I have always been inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before I devoted myself completely to it."

She also said that she doesn't miss acting and that "there is no place for drama" in her life anymore. She said, "I am done with all the pretence and falsity that we resort to on screen and off it. After my mother passed away in December 2020, I realised that I didn’t fear losing anything anymore. I felt free from all expectations and duties. In fact, my sanyaas got delayed because my brother-in-law (Kaushal Agarwal) was stuck in Afghanistan when the Taliban took over the country."

"When I was a part of showbiz, I worried about popularity and success. Today, I am at peace. Main zameen par soti hoon aur ek hi time khaati hoon," she added.

She also said that her husband Alankar Srivastava had freed her from the marriage bond.

Talking about how his husband reacted to her decision, Nupur said, "I didn’t have to ask (smiles!). He knew where I was headed as I spoke with him once about wanting to take sanyaas. He has freed me and his family has also accepted my decision. I wish Alankar the best in life. It (marriage) was great till it lasted. We aren't together though we haven't taken the legal route for separation."

Nupur now lives a simple life which includes eating one raw papaya, an apple a day, four pair of clothes and a pair of slippers. "I have rented out my flat in Mumbai to take care of my travel and basic expenses."

Also read: Salman Khan flaunts long hair as he starts shooting in Ladakh, his new look impresses fans | PIC

For the unversed, Nupur Alankar has appeared in 157 TV shows such as Shaktimaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Tantra in her 27 years of career. She has also been a part of various films including Saawariya, Raja Ji and Sonali Cable.

Also read: Fake News: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma file for divorce?

Latest Entertainment News