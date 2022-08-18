Fake News: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma file for divorce?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ YUZVENDRA CHAHAL Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Fake News: On Thursday, a fake account of ANI flashed the news that cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma filed for divorce in Punjab Court. However, clarifying the authenticity of the report, ANI's original social media handle reported, "Please note: All three are fake accounts impersonating ANI. No such news has been flashed."

Hence, there is no official confirmation about the couple's separation, and the reports about their divorce being circulated on social media platforms are just trumped up stories.

The couple tied the knot in December 2020 in a grand wedding. The speculations about the couple's divorce began when Dhanashree dropped her last name from her Instagram bio, followed by a cryptic post by Yuzvendra Chahal. The YouTuber had dropped 'Chahal' from her Instagram name. Soon after her action, on August 16, Yuzvendra took to Twitter and shared a cryptic post that read, "New Life Loading…."

Before tying the knot the couple had dated each other for some time. Reportedly they met on Instagram. Dhanashree had also traveled to UAE along with Chahal when he was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent. The couple was also together in Australia where Chahal was a part of the limited-overs squad.

Chahal had surprised everyone by announcing his engagement to Dhanashree. He had shared photos of the occasion through his social media. Dhanashree, apart from being a choreographer, is also a doctor and YouTuber.

The couple had a lavish wedding in Gurugram. Sharing the first pictures from D-day, Yuzvendra had written, "We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!"

Indeed, the news of their divorce left their fans shocked and disheartened. They took to social media to express their disappointment.

Also read: Raju Srivastava's brain not functioning post heart attack, condition 'very critical', says Sunil Pal

Read More Trending News