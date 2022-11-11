Sardar OTT Release: Karthi's spy thriller locks streaming date, know when and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AHAOTTPLATFORM Sardar is a spy thriller starring Karthi

Sardar on OTT: Karthi is having a phenomenal run this year. After appearing in the blockbuster Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan I with an ensemble cast, his action thriller Sardar also managed to please the audience. While PS-I is already available for pay-per-view on Prime Video, Sardar too has locked its digital premiere date. This is great news for fans of Karthi as they can watch his two, actually three different avatars (Sardar has a double role from Karthi) in these two releases from the comfort of their homes.

Sardar set to arrive on OTT

Aha will stream Sardar from November 18, the service shared in a social media post on Friday. In a poster, Karthi's titular character is seen with a newspaper. On it appeared the streaming date for the film on Aha. Fans are loving how creatively the movie's OTT release date has been revealed by the makers.

What is Sardar about?

Sardar emerged as a hit at the box office. The film was released on October 21. It has Karthi playing two characters, with one of them being the role of a spy. It is wrapped in a socially relevant message about the significance of water. Apart from Karthi, the film also features Chunkey Pandey, Laila, Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna among others. Music for the film was scored by GV Prakash Kumar and the cinematography iss by George C Williams. In the sequel of Sardar, Karthi will be seen playing a spy with the action shifting to Cambodia.

On the movies front, Karthi's 25th film Japan has gone on the floors. Next year, he will also begin work on the sequel of his superhit film Kaithi, with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

