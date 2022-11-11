Rorschach OTT Release: Mammootty's revenge drama streams on Disney+Hotstar, fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MFWAIKOTTAYAM Malayalam film Rorschach is now streaming online

Rorschach OTT Release: Mammootty stars in the Malayalam revenge drama Rorschach, which was released in cinema halls earlier this year in October. After becoming a box office success, the movie has been made available on OTT for online viewing and download on November 11. Those who missed out on watching it on the big screens can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Social media was flooded with reactions from thrilled movie fans as Rorschach's digital premiere happened on Friday on Disney+Hotstar.

Rorschach Movie: What is it about?

In Rorschach, Mammootty plays the role of Luke Antony, an NRI who returns to Kerala with his pregnant wife Sofia, for a vacation. While travelling through the forest, a road accident results in Luke and Sofia getting separated. Worried, Luke files a complaint at the local police station but the case is closed and Sofia's disappearance is declared a case of a tiger attack. Unconvinced, Luke begins to search for Sofia and thus unfolds a dark mystery. Will Luke be able to uncover the truth about his wife? To what extent will he go to find her? Rorschach is a satisfying thriller, backed by a brilliant performance from Mammootty.

Mammootty is terrific in Rorschach

Rorschach is one of Mammootty's best performances. He perfectly embodies a man who is driven by blind rage and a desire for revenge. Set in a quaint location, the film sets a dark and mysterious tone and maintains suspense throughout. Director Nissam Basheer has managed to extract the best from his cast and makes the most of the script at hand. The treatment elevates the mood to great heights, especially during the climax. It's a bold and experimental take on the genre and will certainly be loved by the fans.

Read: Love Today OTT release: Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com to premiere on Netflix or Prime Video?

Fans excited for Rorschach

Rorschach's OTT premiere has excited the fans. One social media user wrote, "Can't wait (sic)." Another said, "Thrilled beyond words (sic)."

Read: Uunchai Twitter Review and Reactions: Amitabh Bachchan-Sooraj Barjatya deliver wholesome entertainment

Latest Web Series News