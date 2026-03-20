Israel-Iran conflict: DGCA asks airlines to avoid 9 airspaces, ensure robust contingency plans

New Delhi:

Amid escalating conflict in West Asia, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked airlines to avoid some airspaces in the Gulf region and ensure robust contingency plans as part of safety risk assessments. The DGCA asked airlines to avoid the airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to an advisory.

Indian airlines can operate flights over Oman and Saudi

Indian airlines can operate flights over Oman and Saudi Arabia airspaces subject to certain conditions, the regulator said. It told the airlines not to operate below FL 320 or 32,000 feet within the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman located south of the segments defined by following compulsory reporting points.



About the nine airspaces, the DGCA asked airlines to "refrain from operating within the affected airspace...at all flight levels and altitudes". Any continued operations would be at the discretion of the operator based on their safety risk assessment, it added.



"Operations to airports in the affected region, where other international carriers are currently operating, must involve robust contingency planning to cover all eventualities, as part of the safety risk assessments by the operators," the DGCA said.

DGCA advisory would remain valid until March 28

The advisory, the regulator said, was effective immediately and would remain valid until March 28, unless reviewed or superseded by further developments. "Operators are advised to provide their flight crew with information regarding latest NOTAMs, airspace restrictions affecting flight that are already airborne," it said.



NOTAM refers to Notice to Airmen that provides real time updates about airspace and airports to pilots and crew. "Recent military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against targets within Iranian territory have led to a high-risk environment for civil aviation. In response to these strikes, Iran has announced retaliatory measures," DGCA said and added that the current situation presents critical hazards to civil flight operations.

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