Iran missile strike hits Israel's Haifa oil refinery as thick smoke seen rising from impact site | Video

Tel Aviv:

The war in the Middle East has entered its 21st day and continues to escalate unabated with each passing hour. Tensions soared on Thursday after Israel's strike on the South Pars gas field which triggered a sharp retaliation from Iran. Tehran has been targeting oil and gas facilities across Gulf nations and has now expanded its offensive by striking a key Israeli refinery. In a huge escalation, Iran targeted Israel's most important refinery located in Haifa. As per reports, the strike was carried out using ballistic missiles that hit the oil refinery complex in the city. Iran also launched precision missiles at the Ashdod refinery, causing major damage. The attack was so powerful that Israel's air defence systems failed to fully intercept the barrage which led to a massive fire at the refinery. Following this, firefighting and rescue teams rushed to the spot and no casualties have been reported so far.

Wave 65 of Qadr ballistic missiles used in strike

According to reports, this is Iran's largest attack on Israel to date. The assault targeted Haifa, Israel's third largest city, and the Ashdod region in the south. Iran used Wave 65 of its Qadr ballistic missiles, deployed for the first time through the Nasrallah system, marking a notable upgrade in its offensive capability.

Why the Haifa refinery is vital for Israel

The Haifa refinery is among the most critical energy hubs for Israel. It is the country's largest centre for fuel and chemical production and supplies nearly 50 to 60 per cent of Israel's domestic fuel needs. Any disruption here can severely impact Israel's energy supply, industrial output and military logistics. The port of Haifa also plays a pivotal role in India-Israel trade. India is a major partner in Israel's energy, port and infrastructure sectors, which makes Haifa strategically important for New Delhi as well.

Missile attack intensifies in northern Israel

It is to be noted here that Iran has now expanded its offensive to both southern and northern Israel. Several missiles were fired towards northern regions which has caused widespread panic. Although Israel's air defence systems intercepted many of them, debris from the intercepted missiles fell over residential areas which led to considerable damage on the ground. The attacks have left northern Israel on high alert as the conflict widens.

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