Uunchai Twitter Review and Reactions: Amitabh Bachchan-Sooraj Barjatya deliver wholesome entertainment

Uunchai Twitter Review and Reactions: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa star as four friends in their twilight years in the latest Bollywood release Uunchai. Sooraj Barjatya, known for helming family dramas, returns to the director's chair for Uunchai and ever since the trailer of the film has been unveiled, fans have been wishing to see it on the big screens. On Friday, it has finally been released in cinema halls and movie-goers will be queuing in large numbers to watch this drama. Let's find out what the fans on social media have been saying about Uunchai and whether or not it has managed to create an impact.

Uunchai movie: What is it about?

Uunchai follows the four characters on a trek that turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It presents another look at the lives of the elderly but not in a stereotypical manner. Parineeti Chopra plays the role of trek instructor and will turn into a guide for them as they journey to the Everest base camp. The movie will look to challenge the notion that age should become a hindrance to our ambitions.

Uunchai Twitter Review and Reactions

The early reviews of Uunchai have suggested that it is a heartwarming story and Sooraj Barjatya has brought his vision as a nuanced storyteller to the fore. The performances of the lead cast members have also been praised, especially Big B and Kher's. The movie celebrates friendship and hope and the simplistic plot lets acting take centerstage, watchers have said. "Family Entertainer is a Roller-Coaster Of Emotions, Humour & Thrill," a social media user said about Uunchai. Another wrote, "Simple writing, Scenic & Good music (sic)."

