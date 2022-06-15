Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Amazon Prime Video from June 23: Know who can watch Mahesh Babu's film on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URSTRULYMAHESH Mahesh Babu in Penny song from Telugu film

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata wowed audiences in theatres and will now be available on Prime Video. On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that starting June 23, all Prime Video customers will be able to watch the film for free. The same OTT partners had negotiated for a Pay Per View for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, but now that the release date has been confirmed, the movie will be available for all Prime members to see before the month comes to an end. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer action film was long-awaited by the fans.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Prime Video

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be streaming on June 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Sarkaru Vaari Paata songs Peeny and Ma Ma Mahesha were huge hits and fans can watch them from the comfort of their homes. The film became one of the highest-grossing Telugu film in 2022. Parasuram Petla directed 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' in which Nadiya, Naga Babu, Samuthirakani, Brahmaji, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, and others played prominent roles. For this film, Thaman composed catchy music.

The movie becomes a hit pan-India and the USA

Sarkaru Vaari Paata became one of the biggest commercial hits since the COVID pandemic. It is one of Mahesh Babu's most successful films. It also broke the collections record in the USA and Telugu film industry. South star Mahesh Babu said he is happy that the lines of what constitutes Indian cinema have "blurred" with the blockbuster performances of Telugu movies across the county.

The actor-producer, one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema courtesy his films Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru, said rather than pitching himself as a pan-India actor, his aim was to make movies from South a countrywide success.

