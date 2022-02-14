Rudra The Edge Of Darkness trailer: Ajay Devgn is menacing as he makes digital debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn

A throbbing investigation of criminal masterminds and a grey hero living in the dark to discover the truth - the race to the finale is crucial. With an even darker, suspense-packed visual, the second trailer for the crime thriller, Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness was unveiled at an event in Mumbai. Building curiosity, the trailer opens with dialogue by Ajay Devgn, “Jo andharo mein chupta hai, main usse wahi milta hu.” As he further introduces himself as ACP Rudra Veer, we get to see a glimpse of him solving the most mysterious crimes in the most unconventional ways.

Helmed by director Rajesh Mapuskar, this riveting psychological crime drama is Ajay Devgn’s digital series debut, where he will be donning the avatar of a cop. Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series has been shot at the most iconic locales of Mumbai. It also features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Talking about his character, Ajay Devgn, said, “My character in Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it."



“It has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend and co-actor Ajay Devgn, who, from the beginning of our shoot, eased me into being back in front of the camera. With Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness, I look forward to getting one step closer to the audience through my character and the show,” Esha Deol said.

Director Rajesh Mapuskar added, “Rudra spins a darker and grimmer tale to the usual cop and crime drama. The psyche of criminal minds is explored unusually with a hero who is quite dark himself, all through his pursuit of the truth. It was absorbing and enthralling to make and I hope it feels like that in the viewing.”

The six-episode series is an Indian rendition of the globally successful British series, Luther. The series has a dark and complex narrative that is an idiosyncratic race-against-the-clock thriller delving into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Rudra-The Edge of Darkness will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.