OTT Releases This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Vikram Vedha, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo & more

OTT Releases This Week: New Hindi web series and movies are releasing on digital platforms like Netflix, Disney plus Hotstar, Prime Video and others in the first week of May. From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Vikram Vedha to Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo; many interesting web shows and films are lined up for the weekend. So grab your popcorn and sit down for a movie marathon this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the weekend releases on OTT so that you can add these to your watch list.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com, that released in theatres on Holi, is finally making its way to OTT. The performed well at the box office and is expected to do the same on the digital platform. The film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in the supporting roles. Kartik Aaryan also had a cameo role in the film. It is Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s first film together.

The plot of the film centers on two characters that fall in love, but when things get serious, the girl realizes she’s not ready for marriage and contacts a breakup service to assist her in ending the relationship. The twist then emerges, which is the main narrative.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 3, 2023

Directed by: Luv Ranjan

Language: Hindi

Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil film with the same name. Both the films, original and remake, have been directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in supporting roles.

The plot of Vikram Vedha centres around a cop named Vikram (Hrithik Roshan), who is on a mission to apprehend a known gangster named Vedha (Saif Ali Khan). However, as Vikram grows closer to Vedha, he begins to question his own morality and principles, resulting in a heated debate between the two protagonists.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinemas

Release Date: May 8, 2023

Directed by: Pushkar-Gayathri

Language: Hindi

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles, new Hindi web series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo is billed as a new spin on the 'saas-bahu' drama sub-genre that generally explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughters-in-law. It will instead feature "unapologetically hardcore" mother-in-law and "steadfast and formidable" younger women.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Directed by: Homi Adajania

Language: Hindi

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars and Master Yoda is the new animated series for kids. In the series, Piotr Michael voices Master Yoda, while Emma Berman voices Nash, Juliet Donenfeld is the voice of Lys, and Jamaal Avery Jr. is the voice of Kai. Other voice actors include Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, and Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: May 4, 2023

Directed by: Elliot M. Bour

Language: English

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre starring Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham is set to release in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The movie follows the world of spies, global threats and a super agent, Orsen Fortune, as he gets ready for his most dangerous and crucial mission yet. Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre will have the audience at the edge of their seats with its explosive twists and unpredictable turns.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Directed by: Guy Ritchie

Language: English

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Bridgerton-verse prequel is centred on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. The series will tell the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. While the series is mostly focused on unveiling Queen Charlotte's past, it will often jump back into the present-day coterie, bringing back Golda Rosheuvel to play the aged version. The series also stars Arsema Thomas (Redeeming Love) as young Lady Agatha Danbury, Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) as Princess Augusta, and Sam Clemment (Cherry) as young Brimsley.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 4, 2023

Directed by: Tom Verica

Language: English

