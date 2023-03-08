Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's last rom-com is loaded with comedy; Shraddha impresses

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: March 8, 2023

March 8, 2023 Director: Luv Ranjan

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar Movie Review: Director Luv Ranjan is back with another romantic comedy, aiming to win hearts on the occasion of Holi as well as International Women's Day. Lately, Bollywood movies have failed to impress the audience but look like Luv Ranjan is here to change that. His film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor serves the perfect recipe for comedy, romance, separation, and family drama. While from the trailer, all the drama and fun is expected, especially with the appearance of Anubhav Singh Bassi but the film also has some exciting twists and turns.

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar: Story

The film is a love story of Mickey and Tinni who meet at their respective best friend's bachelor party. Mickey does a business with his friend Mannu (Anubhav Singh Bassi) in which they help break up couples for a hefty amount. They adopt various tricks to seapaate the couple happily. According to Mickey and Mannu, their business is not for money but they are doing a favour to people. Along with this, Mickey is from a business family, opposite to this, Tinni has a nine to five job.

After Mickey and Tinni meet, they fall in love with some light-hearted Bollywood moments and flirty, romantic songs. Soon their families meet, there is talk of marriage and they are about to get engaged but something happens and they break up. After which a break-up song and then the two meet, then a peppy party song and later, family, emotion and friendship all come together. The viewers will witness several emotional clashes at once.

Bollywood climax

Luv Ranjan has once again brought Bollywood's most cliche airport ending back to the screens with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. But this time it is not as simple as breaking a traffic signal or picking up a stranger's vehicle and stopping the flight to stop your love from going. Rather, Luv Ranjan has added such a twist to it that Bollywood movie lovers will laugh, get emotional and will become teary-eyed. It would not be wrong to say that the climax has done its job perfectly. The dialogues and punchlines are whistle worthy in many parts.

Kartik and Nushrratt's surprise

For those who missed Kartik Aryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in a Luv Ranjan film, there is a surprise. The actors appear in the movie in such a way that you will be left ROFL-ing. Nushrratt will narrate the story of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' as her sad love story while Kartik's cameo has a connection to his popular monologue 'Problem yeh hai...'.

Story of independent girl on 'Woman's Day'

The film is releasing on 'Women's Day', so Luv Ranjan has also taken care that today's working and independent-minded girls should also be given a place in the story. What all goes through the mind of a working girl living in a joint family, or how she has to compromise on her career, has been shown well with the role of Shraddha Kapoor's mother. At the same time, it has also been shown in the best way how Indian families need to change their views about working women. So that never a woman is forced to give up her love in the name of joining a joint family.

Performances

Ranbir Kapoor is always a visual treat to watch onscreen, and he shines once again as Mickey. From his comic timing to being the self-obsessed, boy next door, to his charm and shirtless scenes, Ranbir did a great job. However, it is very refreshing to see him in a somewhat different role than before.

Shraddha Kapoor as Tinni looks totally connected with her character. Throughout the story, she left no stone unturned when it comes to acting and dialogue delivery. There are some fantastic shots of Shraddha in a bikini that are whistle worthy. There is no doubt that she looks good with Ranbir on-screen.

Dimple Kapadia plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother and is perfect as ever. She also seems to have perfect comic timing and looks fun as a Punjabi mother. Who can randomly slap anyone, and no one cares. On the other hand, Boney Kapoor has also brought alive a boring, non-formal father character who is seen sitting in front of the TV all the time.

Anubhav Singh Bassi has made people laugh while playing the role of Mannu. Bassi looks good on screen with his punchlines, but he still needs to work on his acting.

If you are a rom-com lover, then you will enjoy the film a lot. A must-watch for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor fans. If you appreciate good Bollywood songs, then you will like this film. If you have ever gone through a breakup then this movie is for you, if you love your family then this movie is for you and only.