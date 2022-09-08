OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Sept 9): Sita Ramam, Ek Villain Returns and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies, Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Sept 9)

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Sept 9): Amid the 'Boycott' trends affecting the box office collections of Bollywood movies, the world of OTT is flourishing with exciting movies and web shows releasing every week. While fans are excited about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva releasing in theatres, interesting films like Sita Ramam, Ek Villain Returns and others are set to attract fans to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, Zee5 and others.

So grab your favourite snacks and binge watch these amazing shows and movies on OTT. Check out the list here-

Sita Ramam

After winning hearts and box office, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam is releasing on OTT. The film was first released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and later released in Hindi as well. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam, which also stars Rashmika Mandana, showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion.

Set in 1964, the film tells the story of Lt. Ram, an orphan army officer serving at Kashmir border who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram is on a mission to find Sita and confess his love.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date – September 9, 2022

Directed by: Hanu Raghavapudi

Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam

Ek Villain Returns

Mohit Suri's action-drama starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani is available to watch online on OTT. The film is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Suri. Watch this film to know how is the real villain and who is the hero.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – September 9, 2022

Directed by: Mohit Suri

Language: Hindi

Cobra Kai: S5

The sequel to the Karate Kid franchise, Cobra Kai: S5 focuses on the characters of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – September 9, 2022

Directed by: Josh Heald

Language: English

Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer

Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer is based on true events from the national capital and follows the Delhi Police's investigation into a case of a serial killer who murdered people and scattered their body parts around the city. The docu-series explains the sequence of events that led up to the arrest of this brutal murderer.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – September 7, 2022

Directed by: Ayesha Sood

Language: Hindi

Thor: Love and Thunder

In "Thor: Love and Thunder", Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero, a role he previously played in three solo and four "Avengers" films. Portman also returns as Jane Foster from "Thor" (2011) and "Thor: The Dark World" (2013). The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman.

Happy Weekend!

