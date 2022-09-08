Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi REACTS to nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday, says 'my truth'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ACTRESSADDA2 Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday

Koffee With Karan 7: The dynamic trio of Phone Bhoot-- Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were the latest guests on Karan Johar’s controversial chat show. Amidst fear of being trolled on social media or hiding the truth to avoid controversies, they spilled beans on their personal and professional life. During the show, they were able to bring to the table their candid personality as they discussed bromance, love interests, breakups, and more. During the episode, Siddhant opened up about his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday at 'Newcomers Roundtable 2019.'

Siddhant Chaturvedi's nepotism jibe at Ananya

Bringing the topic to the table, Karan said, "Sid, you know your statement on that round table about nepotism with Ananya. Your comment came from a really strong place in your heart and it was very appreciated the way you put it. But she got and you do know that. She got the bitter end and what was your feeling right after that." ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif CONFESSES certain things felt were 'restrictive' when she started dating Vicky Kaushal

Responding to this, Siddhant said it was his truth and he will always speak his truth. The actor replied, "I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because I mean yes, you know it's been a bit difficult. It's always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That’s my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it’s a talk which will keep going on -Nepotism. We just can’t keep complaining about it."

Siddhant’s 2020 statement

Back in 2020, Siddhant’s reply to Ananya on nepotism during the newcomer’s roundtable interview became viral with social media flooding with memes, jokes and GIFs. During the panel, Ananya shared her struggles of being an actor and her take on nepotism, saying: "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on ‘Koffee With Karan’. So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she said.

Following this, Siddhant replied: “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan7: Ishaan Khatter finally breaks silence about his breakup with Ananya Panday

Meanwhile, the 'Phone Bhoot' stars did open up a lot about their personal lives and the show, was an entertaining watch.

