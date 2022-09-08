Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film's lifetime earning couldn't reach Rs 50 mark

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKKIAN_RAJA09 Akshay Kumar

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's latest theatrical release film had a huge setback at the box office. Touted as one of the most anticipated and big films of the year, Raksha Bandhan failed to make a mark at the ticket window. The family drama highlighting the bond of a brother and sister was released on the festive occasion, but it missed gaining an audience at the theaters.

Raksha Bandhan Lifetime Box Office Earnings

According to a report in Box Office India, "Raksha Bandhan will end its run with lifetime business of 45 crore nett as its run comes to and end this week." "The performance overseas is also horrible as it failed to collect in any market. The saving grace is the revenue for digital and satellite which will save the day in terms of economics for another film gone all wrong. The combined business of the Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha on Rakhi / Independence Week releases will hardly be 105 crore and that is with a number of big holidays. This does look the lowest point ever for Hindi cinema at the box office. The question now is there a bigger low to come or this is as worst as it gets. Both films had that dated look despite the big stars and both films seemed more for home viewing rather than cinemas so the fate of the films is not surprising. The surprise was how fast they went out."

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is the third Akshay Kumar film to hit the theatres this year. Earlier, comedy film Bachchhan Paandey and the periodical drama Samrat Prithviraj were released. Directed by Anand L Rai, Akshay's film also starring Bhumi Pednekar addresses the dowry system in Indian society and how it ruins a family. The film portrays Akshay as a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage.

The recent release also features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

