Katrina Kaif CONFESSES certain things felt were 'restrictive' when she started dating Vicky Kaushal | VIDEO

Katrina Kaif spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan S7. The actress spoke about their dating life and how she got married to the actor.

Vaishali Jain New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2022 8:18 IST
Katrina KAif, Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif appeared on Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 10 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. she had so much to talk about her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. She also revealed details about their phase and the acceptance she got from the Kaushal family. During the episode, Karan asked that since the two have different families, did Katrina face any obstacles and if it was easy for the families to come together. "Is it like a "cross cultural bash in which everyone is absorbed completely?" he asked.

Answering the same, Katrina got candid sharing that she loves how Vicky is when he is with his family, his mother, his father and his brother Sunny. She admitted that she did find things a bit 'restrictive' at the beginning of their relationship. However, the treatment and the respect the actor gave to his parents is what she'd want in her family too. 

"It's incredible how he's with his family, " she said, adding, "At some point, even if you find certain things about his, the way he would be at the beginning of our relationship, a little bit restrictive.  The one thought that always occurred to me was if this is the kind of loyalty and importance that he gives to this family, he will do the same to his family when he's married. His principles and values are so strong that to me were overwhelming."

She also spoke what are the important things in a relationship according to her. "This is not my first relationship, at this point, you know what are the important things. They are not necessarily the frills and the fun things. They are lovely but it's what it takes to take you through in the long run."

Vicky and Katrina, after being in a secret relationship for quite a long time tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

