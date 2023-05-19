Nani-starrer 'Dasara' to release in Hindi on OTT; know when and where to watch the blockbuster film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dasara poster featuring Nani

The magnum opus movie, 'Dasara', starring Telugu superstar Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is ready for a Netflix release in Hindi. The OTT platform released the trailer for the Hindi version on Thursday. The official handle of Netflix India also shared the release date. It read "If you thought that the Dhoom Dhaam was done, you're wrong! 'Dasara' is coming to Netflix in Hindi on May 25th."

Written and helmed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the period drama also features Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna in key roles. The gritty film is set in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana. The Telugu original of 'Dasara' was released on March 30 and it received mixed-positive reviews, but it went on to gross Rs 135 crore on a budget of Rs 65 crore.

Dasara also features Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Shamna Kasim, and others in supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score. After the success of 'Dasara', Nani has started work on his next movie, an emotional family drama currently titled NANI30, directed by another debutant filmmaker, Shouryuv. The film will also have Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut in the South with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Sita Ramam'.

Dasara is an action-packed revenge drama film that also stars Keerthy Suresh, and Deekshith Shetty in important roles, with supporting performances from Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Poorna. The screenplay of the film is a joint effort by Srikanth Odela, Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi, and Vamsi Krishna. The talented technical crew includes composer Santhosh Narayanan, editor Naveen Nooli, and cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan.

The story takes place in a village full of alcoholics and is framed by Telangana's Singareni coal mines. There is a love story, coal stealing, and a lot of action in the film, which is set at a pub where members of the upper castes are forced to drink inside while those from the lower caste must drink outside. As the main character battles the upper caste for rights, the movie tackles themes of caste politics. The classic mass-produced action movie "Dasara" conveys a societal message.

