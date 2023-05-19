Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana, a popular astrologer, passes away

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passes away

Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana, who is a renowned astrologer, passed away on Friday. Reportedly, he was admitted to the Fortis Hospital two days ago where he breathed his last after battling heart problems. His last rites will be performed at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh at 5.30 pm.

Aparshakti Khurana's spokesperson released a statement saying, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."

