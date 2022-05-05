Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash to join boyfriend Karan Kundrra in Kangana Ranaut's show | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWI PRAKASH Tejasswi Prakash will join boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the reality show Lock Upp as the ‘warden’

Highlights Tejasswi Prakash will join the show two days before the season finale

Karan Kundrra has been the jailor on Lock Upp for two months

The show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp is nearing its grand finale and makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring more twists and turns to the show to keep the audience hooked to the reality show. There's exciting news for TejRan fans as actress Tejasswi Prakash will be soon seen entering the show as the 'warden' and will join her boyfriend Karan Kundrra who plays the role of a jailor in the show. Sharing the promo clip, ALt Balaji's official Instagram handle wrote, "Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden."

Take a look:

In the promo clip, Tejasswi is seen entering the Lock Upp prison as she says in Hindi, "In the last torturous game of Lock Upp, along with jailer Karan Kundrra, I am coming. Who will I inject my venom in?"

Lock Upp reality show hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut began with 16 celebrity contestants, a number that grew to 20 over time. 'Nasha' actress Poonam Pandey was the most recent contestant who got evicted from the show. The first season is coming to a close with the final episode streaming this Sunday. Three inmates including Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, and Shivam Sharma have been confirmed as the finalists. Other contestants Anjali Arora, Payal, Azma and Saisha Shinde will be joining them in the coming episodes after performing various tasks.

Tejasswi Prakash has indeed left fans thrilled as she would be gracing the show with some s[ecial powers. She is currently seen in Naagin 6.