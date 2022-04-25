Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut saves Poonam Pandey; EVICTS Ali Mercchant as he failed to entertain audience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POONAM PANDEY, ALI MERCCHANT Poonam Pandey and Ali Mercchant

Former actor Ali Mercchant's journey on 'Lock Upp' has finally ended and he has been evicted from the show. Ali entered the show as a wild card contestant. But he got eliminated because the host Kangana Ranaut felt that he failed to entertain the audience. In the latest episode of Kangana's reality show, Poonam Pandey and Ali were declared to be at the bottom. As the two stood in front of the actress-host for her judgement, she claimed that Poonam has given some internet-breaking moments in the show and deserved to stay and for Ali, he has failed to entertain the audience.

During the episode, Kangana first asked Poonam if 'she truly wants to give herself a second chance or give up on the game.' Poonam replied that she wanted to stay in the game and prove herself. Kangana said, "I expected this from you. I knew you won't succumb to your physical challenges. You can take yoga lessons from Payal (laughs). What you bring to the show is what matters to me. I think on the basis of that others have been given second chances including Saisha, Karanvir and Munawar. But you'd have to participate actively in the coming week. You have to prove them all wrong that your time is up."

Kangana Ranaut asked Ali Mercchant, if he agrees that he has not given much to Lock Upp's audience. The former actor expressed that he is more of a good guy than a badass one that fitted more in this show. ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reveals being inappropriately touched; says older guy asked her to strip

Meanwhile, Ali had revealed several secrets on the show like-- his failed second marriage due to his career as a DJ and his ex-wife's orthodox upbringing. After their much-publicised affair and a wedding on Bigg Boss, Ali Mercchant and her ex-wife Sara came face to face in Kangana Ranaut's jail. She blamed him for her eviction. In one of the episodes, Sara also revealed how Ali cheated on her with one of their spa workers. The actress also revealed that she gave Ali several chances before filing for divorce. Extreme! Lock Upp's Sara Khan reveals Ali Mercchant cheated on her with a spa worker

For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali were a part of Bigg Boss Season 4. During the show, the couple tied the knot. However, the duo parted ways after two months. After his divorce, Ali Merchant later tied the knot with one Aman but things didn't work out between them, and they too separated.