Extreme! Lock Upp's Sara Khan reveals Ali Mercchant cheated on her with a spa worker

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant

Highlights Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant tied the knot in Bigg Boss Season 4

The duo parted ways after two months

Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Mercchant recently entered the reality show Lock Upp as a wild card contestant. After their much-publicised affair and a wedding on Bigg Boss, the duo now came face to face in Kangana Ranaut's jail. Ever since Ali entered, the audience has witnessed uncomfortable confrontations between the former couple. In the last episode, Sara had revealed that she gave Ali several chances before filing for divorce. Now, the actress revealed that Ali Mercchant cheated on her with a spa worker.

During her conversation with co-contestant Karanvir Bohra, the actor asked Sara when she realised it was time to move on. To this, the actress revealed, "I had a spa in Lokhandwala with my partners. He was also involved in it. There was this assistant manager, he appointed. I got to know about them. That’s when I thought, with my workers? This is extreme. I thought that was it." ALSO READ: 'Main toot gaya tha' Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant breaks silence over separation with actress

Further, she said that she tried giving Ali several chances but he failed her. "He keeps trying all the time and that is annoying. That’s when the disrespect comes in. I have given him chances all the time. Every time I have given him a chance, I have caught him. I have caught each of his lies. In three and half years, I have given him 350 chances because he was my first and obviously you just don’t let it go. And to come out of it, I took four and half years to move on in my life."

Ali Mercchant's entry in Kangana Ranaut's reality show has given rise to a lot of controversies. For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali were a part of Bigg Boss Season 4. During the show, the couple tied the knot. However, the duo parted ways after two months. After his divorce, Ali Merchant later tied the knot with one Aman but things didn't work out between them, and they too separated.