'Main toot gaya tha' Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant breaks silence over separation with actress

TV actress and Lock Upp contestant Sara Khan's wedding with Ali Merchant caught everyone's attention. They had tied the knot during their stay at the Bigg Boss 4 house after having dated for a long time. However, the marriage resulted in divorce after two months. Now, speaking about his separation with Sara, Merchant, who is now a full-fledged DJ, revealed that it was heartbreaking for him, as the actress was his first love and he did not know 'what was right and what was wrong.'

Speaking to ETimes, Merchant told, "She (Sara) was my first love. I was her first love. I am not someone who will pull down anybody." Also, he revealed that the marriage 'was done purely out of emotions, excitement, and maybe immaturity since they were very young.' Sara was 19 and Ali was 23.

When asked if 'controversy of his marriage with Sara Khan affected him so much that he had to take a break from acting?' the actor revealed, "there was a lot of negativity happening that kept questioning our marriage. Tell me, who would refuse such a dreamy offer of marrying the person you love on national television? I would, in fact, say that we were lucky to have got the opportunity of being the first couple to do that. We were very young. We couldn't deal with it. Main toot gaya tha. Aur, producers and actors too started behaving differently with me. I reached a point when I didn't know what was right and what was wrong."

Ali Merchant recalled a recent meeting where he had met his ex-wife but it wasn't as expected. Narrating the incident, he said "recently, we bumped into each other at a party. I greeted her. But she made a very weird face. I came back to my manager and left it at that. Suddenly I saw a group of boys near her trying to intimidate me. I went up to them and said 'Don't do any drama. I don't want to do anything that rattles you'. I surely couldn't get intimidated by them; I perform live in front of 10K to 20K people.

Meanwhile, after his divorce, Ali Merchant later tied the knot with one Aman but things didn't work out between them, and they too separated.