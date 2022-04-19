Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra gets eliminated again; Munawar Faruqui mocks his career & calls him 'loser'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALTBALAJI Munawar Faruqui and Karanvir Bohra

Television actor Karanvir Bohra got eliminated from Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' after he received fewer votes from audiences. Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir were given a dare, and each of them had to complete the tasks while appealing to the audience for their votes. When Jailor Karan Kundrra announced the results, Ali received the maximum votes compared to Payal and Karanvir, resulting in actor's elimination.

After Karanvir's exit, his co-contestant and friend Munawar Faruqui, who shed a bucket full of tears, made unkind and bad remarks about the actor in a new task. As the two so-called brothers, were having fun while chasing each other to snatch their boxes for Sharirik Shram task, Munawar commented on Karanvir's career. An agitated Munawar shouted at Karanvir to take revenge on Prince Narula, who broke his box and not him.

As Karanvir said that his box was destroyed and thus he will break other's boxes, Munawar pointed out that the Karanvir is not saying anything to Prince because he is scared of him. Soon, he then started mocking KV. Calling him a 'loser,' Munawar said that it was because of KV's behaviour, that he has never won any show in his life. ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui REVEALS his mom passed away after consuming acid as she was struggling to...

Irked by this, Karanvir Bohra lost his calm and yelled "Don't freaking go on to my work. Do I ever go to your work? It takes a lot to be where I am. I am an actor, I do reality shows. I am a very successful actor and it takes a lot to do 11 shows. Winning or losing is another thing. Reality shows are a stepping stone to be an actor, and I am already a successful actor. So please know where you stand and where you want to go." KV also tried to break Munawar's box but the latter did not let him do it.

