Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui REVEALS his mom passed away after consuming acid as she was struggling to...

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui lost her mother in 2007. In a heart-wrenching revelation, Munawar shared his painful secret of how him had consumed acid and committed suicide. Taking permission from host Kangana Ranaut, Munawar opened up about his traumatic experience of losing his mother and her struggles to clear the depts. Narrating the ordeal, he expressed, "it was in January 2007 when my grandmother told me 'your mom is not well'. As she came out of the emergency ward, I saw her screaming with stomach ache."

"My bade papa, badi ammi, papa and my sister were there. They had no clue. We took her to a bigger hospital, which was a bit far. And they gave her something but nothing worked. I was scared. I was holding my mom's hand. Doctors came and said, 'Leave her hand as she is no more.' I should have been with her. After the post mortem, doctors said that she didn't have food for 7-8 days. I also realised that my mom was unhappy in 26 years of her married life." ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi reveals having secretive relationship, says 'we planned a pregnancy but...'

"There was a nurse in the hospital, she was my khala's (mother’s sister) daughter. In sometime, my badi ammi informed me, “Teri mummy ne acid pi liya hai” (Your mom has consumed acid). I asked her why she didn't tell this before. She said that we all would be in trouble. I ran to my khala ki beti (the nurse) and told her everything. She was shocked as had we informed earlier, there were treatments."

"The year 2007 was a difficult one for us. We had to sell off our utensils to get food. And to top it all, the pressure on her (Munawar's mom) was to clear off a debt of Rs 3500. She took that loan for us. The moneylender would come and ask for the money – iss mahine ka Rs 700 dena hai. Nobody was bothered… it was just Rs 3500. And I just can’t forget it. I just keep thinking why didn’t I sleep beside her, why didn’t I reach hospital on time, why didn’t we have Rs. 3500? Today I am earning so much, I am stable, what is the use of it? I didn’t have it when it was required. Ye mere dil aur dimaag se nahi ja rahi. There was not one reason, which led her to take this decision."

Further, Munawar claimed that his mother was physically abused by his father, who never took care of the family. "My dad used to beat her, my mom also took loans from people, but my dad always used to have fun but didn't care about us."

Sharing about his past relationship and pain, Munawar expressed, "The relation which I had earlier was also full of pain and agony. I was abused but I didn't share anything as I never wanted to show disrespect towards her (Munawar's wife)." He broke down in tears after sharing about his painful past.

