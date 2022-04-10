Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi reveals having secretive relationship, says 'we planned a pregnancy but...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDANA KARIMI Mandana Karimi

Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut and Mandana Karimi's fellow contestants were left in tears on hearing her ugly secret. In the Judgement Day episode, Mandana chose to reveal a secret to save herself from elimination. She opened up about her personal experience with abortion and disclosed having a secretive relationship with an ace director. She said that their relationship became very strong in a few months and he planned to settle down with her but they decided to keep it secret because she was awaiting divorce from her ex.

Mandana was going through a separation from her husband when she had a secretive relationship. The actress revealed that she got pregnant with his child and when she informed it to her boyfriend, he backed off, citing the reason that he was not emotionally and mentally prepared to take care of this responsibility. He also asked her friend to convince her for an abortion. He kept giving multiple reasons and denied taking care of the baby. His reaction strengthened her decision to discontinue her pregnancy. ALSO READ: 'Made a dirty sexual comment': Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi alleges facing RACISM at Goa airport

"The time that I was struggling with my whole situation, my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women's rights. He's an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy…and when it happened, he…,” Mandana revealed in the promo, which ended with her breaking into tears. She concluded by saying that the situation had destroyed her completely. Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi curses Payal Rohatgi to 'die', latter shouts 'You are B....'

Kangana Ranaut consoled her, saying "In the city of dreams, there is so much of brutality and survival that no one talks about such incidents".

Meanwhile, Mandana was married to businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017 and separated from him five months later. Earlier, in an episode of the reality show, Mandana opened up about her divorce with Gupta. She claimed that her Gupta has slept with 'whoever she knows'.