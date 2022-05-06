Lock Upp Grand Finale: Date, Time, Finalists, Prize Money and other details about Kangana Ranaut's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Lock Upp Grand Finale

Lock Upp Grand Finale: After a successful run for sventy-one days, Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show is nearing its grand finale. From being the most watched OTT show in India to witnessing shocking revelations by some of the most talked about celebrities, the show has successfully managed to grab eyeballs and keep the audience hooked. With the entry of popular contestants and some new twists every week, the first season of Lock Upp garnered massive appreciation from its fans.

If you are worried about how to watch the show, then no need to worry as we have got you all covered. Here's the date, time, list of finalists, prize money, and other details about the show.

When and where to watch the grand finale

The show will witness its grand finale tomorrow (May 07) at 10:30 pm. It will be streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The former contestants and finalists will give special performances and a few guests will also grace the show.

List of Lock Upp finalists

Shivam Sharma was announced the first finalist of the show, he was followed by Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula. Other contestants including Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shine, Azma Fallah, and Anjali Arora are also in the race for the finalists.

Prize money for the winner of Lock Upp

The first-ever winner of the reality show will be announced by host Kangana Ranaut. The details about the winning prize have been kept under covers and not much has been revealed by the makers. However, it is rumored that Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show will offer a lead role to the winner in one of her upcoming shows.

About Lock Upp

Lock Upp marked Kangana Ranaut's debut as the host in digital space. The show had controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.